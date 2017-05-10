Submit on Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 22:58

A team of NASA scientists and engineers recently won NASA funding to build the Plasma Enhancements in The Ionosphere-Thermosphere Satellite. The mission, also known as petitSat, is a precursor to a possible Explorer-class mission and leverages several R and D-supported technologies, including the satellite bus itself.

