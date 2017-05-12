Submit on Friday, May 12th, 2017 22:57

After the CanX-7 nanosatellite deployed its drag sails only a week ago, early results indicate the sails are having a noticeable effect. Space Flight Laboratory (SFL) at the University of Toronto Institute for Aerospace Studies, which developed CanX-7, has announced the altitude decay rate changed significantly following the deployment in the late evening of 4 May 2017 (Toronto time).

