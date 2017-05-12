Submit on Friday, May 12th, 2017 22:59

Aerojet Rocketdyne said it successfully completed its test campaign of a fuel boost kick pump at its Sacramento, California, facility as part of the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Hydrocarbon Boost Technology Demonstrator (HBTD) programme.

Related Post:Satellites are delivered for Arianespace’s next Soyuz missionPropellant, fluid delivery processes validated for Soyuz operationsSoyuz launch campaign progresses in French GuianaDelay of the day: TacSat 3Final payload integration begins for O3b satellitesESA hands over Soyuz launch complex to ArianespaceA special sunshield is readied for Arianespace’s Soyuz mission with GaiaMars rover stuck in soft soil; situation ‘very difficult’Sovrn