With the ceremonial laying of the foundation stone for the new Integrated Technology Centre (ITC), Airbus marked the commencement of the intensive construction phase for its new EUR43-million satellite hub. The building, for the development and integration of satellites, will enable the Friedrichshafen site to handle future requirements.

