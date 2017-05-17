Submit on Wednesday, May 17th, 2017 22:56

Airbus Safran Launchers, the joint venture created at the initiative of the Airbus and Safran groups in order to reorganise the European launchers sector, is to be known as ArianeGroup. The change in corporate name will be effective as of 1 July 2017.

