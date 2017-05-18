Submit on Thursday, May 18th, 2017 22:57

The Space Flight Laboratory (SFL) announced the signing of a new contract to provide Dubai-based Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) with a small microsatellite for aerosol and greenhouse gas monitoring.

