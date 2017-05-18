e2v delivers space-grade commercial processors to TAS
In a first for a European mission, Teledyne e2v’s re-engineered PC7448 microprocessors will be used at the heart of Thales Alenia Space’s on-board computer (OBC) that serve the Lightning Imager (LI) systems on EUMETSAT’s next generation Meteosat geostationary meteorological satellites.
