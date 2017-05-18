TAS to provide Argos Neo instrument for Angels
Submit on Thursday, May 18th, 2017 22:56
Thales Alenia Space will supply the Argos Neo instrument for the nano-satellite demonstrator Angels (Argos Neo on a Generic Economical and Light Satellite). The satellite for this French space agency CNES mission is being built by Nexeya.
