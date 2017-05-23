AsiaSat 9 ready for shipment
Asia Satellite Telecommunications Company Limited (AsiaSat) achieved critical milestone of the AsiaSat 9 programme with the successful conclusion of the Satellite Pre-Ship Review (SPSR) meeting with Space Systems Loral (SSL).
