Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Inmarsat S-band/Hellas Sat 3 shipped to Kourou launch pad

Submit on Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 22:58

Europasat, the “Inmarsat S-band/Hellas Sat 3” telecommunication satellite, has been shipped to the Kourou launch pad in French Guyana to be launched by an Ariane 5 rocket in June. This condominium satellite for Inmarsat and Hellas Sat will provide Mobile Satellite Services (MSS), Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) and Broadcast Satellite Services (BSS).

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»