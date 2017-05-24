Inmarsat S-band/Hellas Sat 3 shipped to Kourou launch pad
Europasat, the “Inmarsat S-band/Hellas Sat 3” telecommunication satellite, has been shipped to the Kourou launch pad in French Guyana to be launched by an Ariane 5 rocket in June. This condominium satellite for Inmarsat and Hellas Sat will provide Mobile Satellite Services (MSS), Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) and Broadcast Satellite Services (BSS).
