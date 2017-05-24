Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Schiaparelli landing investigation completed

Submit on Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 22:59

The inquiry into the crash-landing of the ExoMars Schiaparelli module has concluded that conflicting information in the onboard computer caused the descent sequence to end prematurely.

