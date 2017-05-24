ViaSat-2/Eutelsat 172B pre-launch details
Submit on Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 22:56
For its sixth launch of the year, and the third Ariane 5 mission in 2017 from the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana, Arianespace will orbit two satellites: ViaSat-2 for ViaSat Inc.; and Eutelsat 172B for Eutelsat.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 at 10:56 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.