Submit on Thursday, May 25th, 2017 22:59

Rocket: Soyuz 2-1b/Fregat-M; Payload: EKS 2/Tundra 12L [Kosmos 2518]; Date: 25 May 2017, 0634 UTC; Launch Site: Plesetsk, Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry said the flight went normally and delivered the early warning satellite to its intended orbit.

Related Post:RSCC interested in Chinese satellites, launchersThales Alenia Space to build new space optics facilityNorthrop delivers first SBIRS-GEO payloadSBIRS GEO Flight 3 encapsulated for launchRussian rockets: 7 launches in next 3 months plannedADS, TAS to build Falcon Eye EO satellites for UAEAirbus DS to provide key elements for Vega launcherProba-3 to be launched in late 2018Sovrn