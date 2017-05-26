Dream Chaser spacecraft passes major milestone
Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) successfully passed the third integration milestone for the Dream Chaser programme under the NASA Commercial Resupply Services (CRS2) programme, bringing it a major step closer to providing resupply services to the International Space Station (ISS).
