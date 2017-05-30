Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

New target date for second Iridium NEXT launch

Submit on Tuesday, May 30th, 2017 22:57

Iridium Communications said that the second launch for the Iridium NEXT satellite constellation has been moved earlier, and is now targeted for 25 June 2017 at 2024:59 UTC with an instantaneous launch window.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 30th, 2017 at 10:57 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»