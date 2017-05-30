New target date for second Iridium NEXT launch
Submit on Tuesday, May 30th, 2017 22:57
Iridium Communications said that the second launch for the Iridium NEXT satellite constellation has been moved earlier, and is now targeted for 25 June 2017 at 2024:59 UTC with an instantaneous launch window.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 30th, 2017 at 10:57 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.