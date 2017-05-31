Submit on Wednesday, May 31st, 2017 22:59

The sixth Arianespace launch of 2017 is approved for lift-off on 1/2 June (UTC) from the Spaceport in French Guiana, with its dual-satellite payload of ViaSat-2 and Eutelsat 172B.

Related Post:Construction Begins At Soyuz Launch Base In French GuianaMobile gantry for Soyuz launch site in French Guiana nears completionESA hands over keys to Soyuz launch siteEUMETSAT and Arianespace sign MSG-4 launch contractArianespace, ESA sign agreement on launch service procurementAnother small profit, a new Chairman and an old CEO for ArianespaceArianespace wants more Soyuz rocketsKourou Soyuz launch pad construction to begin mid-AugustSovrn