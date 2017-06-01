Submit on Thursday, June 1st, 2017 22:59

Rocket: H-IIA No. 34; Payload: Michibiki 2; Date: 1 June 2017, 0017 UTC; Launch site: Tanegashima Space Center, Japan. The launch and flight proceeded as planned and the separation of the satellite was confirmed 28 minutes 21 seconds after lift-off.

