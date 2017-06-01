Satellite News

NASA renames solar probe mission

NASA has renamed the Solar Probe Plus spacecraft — humanity’s first mission to a star, which will launch in 2018 — as the Parker Solar Probe in honour of astrophysicist Eugene Parker.

