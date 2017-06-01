Submit on Thursday, June 1st, 2017 22:54

NASA has renamed the Solar Probe Plus spacecraft — humanity’s first mission to a star, which will launch in 2018 — as the Parker Solar Probe in honour of astrophysicist Eugene Parker.

Related Post:Briz M delivered to Baikonur to support Turksat 4A mission500 years of successful Eurostar satellite operation in orbitIPMTV expands, extends multi-year capacity deal on SES-8Astrium and Inmarsat sign strategic agreement on Global XpressSoyuz/Fregat get the green light for Gaia launchNASA awards launch services contract for InSight missionNASA’s asteroid hunter spacecraft returns first images after reactivationAriane 5 solid booster test firedSovrn