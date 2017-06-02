Submit on Friday, June 2nd, 2017 22:59

Following the launch of the Eutelsat 172B satellite, Eutelsat Communications announced a new launch services contract with Arianespace.

Related Post:Telesat Names New President/CEOSES Adds Two Board MembersRobert Bednarek appointed President, CEO of New SkiesGoldberg to succeed Boisvert as Telesat president, CEOIridium Appoints Desch Chairman, CEOiDirect Names New CEOOpenTV Replaces CEOBroadcast International Names Vice President Of Technology and EngineeringSovrn