Submit on Friday, June 2nd, 2017 22:57

Hispasat has completed the re-orbiting operations of the Hispasat 1C satellite (subsequently called 30W-3 and 84W-1, the two orbital positions where it was located).

Related Post:Telesat Names New President/CEOSES Adds Two Board MembersRobert Bednarek appointed President, CEO of New SkiesGoldberg to succeed Boisvert as Telesat president, CEOIridium Appoints Desch Chairman, CEOiDirect Names New CEOOpenTV Replaces CEOBroadcast International Names Vice President Of Technology and EngineeringSovrn