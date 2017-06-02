Submit on Friday, June 2nd, 2017 22:56

Engineers at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland and Orbital ATK in Dulles, Virginia, are preparing to ignite the third remote Spacecraft Fire Experiment, or SAFFIRE III, inside an Orbital ATK Cygnus cargo spacecraft leaving the International Space Station on 4 June.

