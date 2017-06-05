Submit on Monday, June 5th, 2017 22:57

A International Launch Services Proton Briz M is to launch EchoStar XXI on 8 June 2017 at 0345:47 UTC from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

