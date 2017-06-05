Submit on Monday, June 5th, 2017 22:59

Rocket: GSLV Mk III; Payload: GSAT-19; Date: 5 June 2017, 1158 UTC; Launch site: Satish Dhawan Space Center, Sriharikota, India. The new rocket,the most powerful ever built by India, placed the 3,136-kilogram GSAT-19 communications satellite into an on-target Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. The separation occurred around 16 minutes after lift-off.

Related Post:XM exceeds 9.6 million subscribersXM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. results 2007XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. results 2006XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. results 2007Sirius exceeds six million subscribersSubscribers, Revenues Gains Help XM Cut LossHigher Revenues Help XM Reduce First Quarter LossXM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. results Q3 2007Sovrn