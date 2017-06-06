Satellite News

First Chinese experiment aboard ISS

Tuesday, June 6th, 2017

After its launch to the International Space Station (ISS), SpaceX’s Dragon was successfully berthed and installed, bringing over 25 of NanoRacks’ customer payloads to the ISS, including the first-ever Chinese experiment to be brought aboard Station.

