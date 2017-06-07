Submit on Wednesday, June 7th, 2017 22:59

SpaceX will fly its first mission for the U.S. Air Force in August when it launches the military’s X-37B miniature spaceplane, Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said. Four previous X-37B missions were launched by United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rockets.

