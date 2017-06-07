Submit on Wednesday, June 7th, 2017 22:58

On 7 June 2007, the first satellite in Italy’s COSMO-SkyMed constellation was successfully launched in California. The Earth observation system was completed in 2010 (four satellites in total).

