NASA awards SLS universal stage adapter contract
Submit on Thursday, June 8th, 2017 22:58
NASA has selected Dynetics, Inc. of Huntsville, Alabama, to develop and build a universal stage adapter for the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.
