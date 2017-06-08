Proton returns to flight after one year
Submit on Thursday, June 8th, 2017 22:59
Rocket: Proton M/Briz M; Payload: EchoStar XXI; Date: 8 June 2017, 0345:47 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The EchoStar XXI/Briz M upper stage separation occurred 9 hours 13 minutes after lift-off. The separated spacecraft mass was approximately 6900 kg.
