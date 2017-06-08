Submit on Thursday, June 8th, 2017 22:57

The Russian company S7 Sea Launch has signed a contract with the Ukrainian company Pivdenmash for the purchase of 12 Zenit rockets, Dnepropetrovsk-based Pivdenmash said. But there are doubts about the availability of Russian engines for those rockets.

