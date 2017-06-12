Ball Aerospace completes WFIRST study for NASA
Submit on Monday, June 12th, 2017 22:57
Ball Aerospace announced it has completed a six-month Phase A study of the scientific and technology requirements for the Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope (WFIRST) project’s Wide Field Instrument (WFI).
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, June 12th, 2017 at 10:57 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.