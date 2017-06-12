Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Ball Aerospace completes WFIRST study for NASA

Submit on Monday, June 12th, 2017 22:57

Ball Aerospace announced it has completed a six-month Phase A study of the scientific and technology requirements for the Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope (WFIRST) project’s Wide Field Instrument (WFI).

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Monday, June 12th, 2017 at 10:57 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»