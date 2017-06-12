Cygnus de-orbited
Orbital ATK announced that its “S.S. John Glenn” Cygnus spacecraft successfully completed its seventh cargo logistics mission to the International Space Station under NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-1) contract.
