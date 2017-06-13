Submit on Tuesday, June 13th, 2017 22:58

With the Sentinel-2B satellite close to beginning its working life in orbit, this latest Copernicus satellite has linked up to Alphasat by laser, across almost 36,000 km of space, to deliver images of Earth just moments after they were captured.

Related Post:NanoSpace becomes part of GomSpaceSSC to sell all shares in NanoSpace AB to GomSpaceVector Space Systems acquires Garvey Spacecraft CorporationRussian space programme to be fully funded in 2010, but…Russian space consolidation expected later this yearThe Boeing Company (Network & Space Systems) results Q3 2013SSC to acquire Universal Space NetworkITT Exelis acquires signal processing system developerSovrn