Soyuz launches Russian cargo vessel
Submit on Wednesday, June 14th, 2017 22:59
Rocket: Soyuz 2.1a; Payload: Progress MS-06 [ISS Progress 67]; Date: 15 June 2017, 0920:13 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The Progress transport cargo vehicle was successfully put into low Earth orbit and is headed for the International Space Station (ISS).
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 14th, 2017 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.