Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

TerraSARX completes ten years of operations

Submit on Wednesday, June 14th, 2017 22:56

Designed to operate for five years, Airbus’s Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite TerraSAR-X has achieved ten years of flawless operations in orbit providing high-resolution radar images in all weather conditions 24 hours a day.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 14th, 2017 at 10:56 pm and is filed under ANNIVERSARIES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»