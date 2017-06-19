Submit on Monday, June 19th, 2017 22:59

China’s Zhongxing-9A [ChinaSat 9A] communications satellite, launched atop a Chang Zheng 3B rocket, did not reach its planned orbital destination on 18 June. The rocket lifted off from Xichang Satellite Launch Center at 1611 UTC.

