Submit on Monday, June 19th, 2017 22:56

OHB Italia Spa and Arianespace announced the signature of the launch contract for the Italian Space Agency’s PRISMA (PRecursore IperSpettrale della Missione Applicativa) satellite. [Not to be confused with a Swedish satellite named Prisma that was launched in 2010.–Ed.]

