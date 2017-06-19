Submit on Monday, June 19th, 2017 22:57

India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, in its 40th flight (PSLV-C38), will launch the 712-kg Cartosat-2 series satellite for Earth observation and 30 co-passenger satellites into a 505 km polar Sun Synchronous Orbit (SSO) on 23 June 0359 UTC.

