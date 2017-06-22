Submit on Thursday, June 22nd, 2017 22:55

EchoStar Mobile Limited, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation and Thales announced that they are collaborating to jointly develop advanced mobile satellite voice and data services for security forces and first responders dealing with emergency situations in France and throughout Europe.

