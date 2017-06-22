Submit on Thursday, June 22nd, 2017 22:54

The Konnect Africa broadband venture set up by Eutelsat Communications has this month officially launched new-generation services, starting in Benin, Cameroon, Kenya, Lesotho, Nigeria, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Uganda.

Related Post:United Launch Alliance enters its fifth yearOrbital celebrates 30th anniversary of company’s founding30 years ago: first Ariane flightSESAT marks 15 years in orbitTerraSAR-X marks two successful years in orbitNASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory celebrates 15th anniversary‘Singing satellite’ launched (?) ten years agoATK’s EO-1 satellite far exceeds design and mission lifeSovrn