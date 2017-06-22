Submit on Thursday, June 22nd, 2017 22:57

The European Space Agency has signed a contract with OHB as the prime contractor to build eight more satellites for its Galileo satnav system. Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd is in charge of the navigation payloads.

