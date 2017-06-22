OHB, SSTL to build final 8 Galileos
Submit on Thursday, June 22nd, 2017 22:57
The European Space Agency has signed a contract with OHB as the prime contractor to build eight more satellites for its Galileo satnav system. Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd is in charge of the navigation payloads.
Related Post:United Launch Alliance enters its fifth yearOrbital celebrates 30th anniversary of company’s founding30 years ago: first Ariane flightSESAT marks 15 years in orbitTerraSAR-X marks two successful years in orbitNASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory celebrates 15th anniversary‘Singing satellite’ launched (?) ten years agoATK’s EO-1 satellite far exceeds design and mission lifeSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, June 22nd, 2017 at 10:57 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.