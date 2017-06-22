Submit on Thursday, June 22nd, 2017 22:58

ViaSat Inc. announced that following the successful launch of the ViaSat-2 satellite on 1 June 2017, the satellite has now completed additional major milestones including the chemical orbit raising phase of the programme; and deployment of its solar arrays.

