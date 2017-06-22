ViaSat-2 completed chemical orbit raising
ViaSat Inc. announced that following the successful launch of the ViaSat-2 satellite on 1 June 2017, the satellite has now completed additional major milestones including the chemical orbit raising phase of the programme; and deployment of its solar arrays.
