First Bulgarian comsat launched by Falcon 9
Submit on Friday, June 23rd, 2017 22:57
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: BulgariaSat 1; Date: 23 June 2017, 1910 UTC; Launch site: Kennedy Space Center, USA.
