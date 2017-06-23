Submit on Friday, June 23rd, 2017 22:59

Rocket: PSLV C38 ‘XL’; Payload: Cartosat-2E, 30 other satellites; Date: 23 June 2017, 0359 UTC; Launch site: Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, India. The rocket launched the 712 kg Cartosat-2 series satellite for Earth observation and 30 co-passenger satellites (total mass: about 243 kg) into a 505 km polar Sun Synchronous Orbit (SSO).

