PSLV lofts CartoSat-2 plus 30 piggyback satellites
Rocket: PSLV C38 ‘XL’; Payload: Cartosat-2E, 30 other satellites; Date: 23 June 2017, 0359 UTC; Launch site: Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, India. The rocket launched the 712 kg Cartosat-2 series satellite for Earth observation and 30 co-passenger satellites (total mass: about 243 kg) into a 505 km polar Sun Synchronous Orbit (SSO).
