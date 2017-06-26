10 more Iridium NEXT satellites in orbit
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: 10 Iridium NEXT satellites; Date: 25 June 2017, 2025 UTC; Launch site: Vandenberg Air Force Base, USA. The satellites were deployed into low-Earth orbit approximately one hour after lift-off.
