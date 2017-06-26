Update: First Bulgarian comsat launched by Falcon 9
Submit on Monday, June 26th, 2017 22:58
Space Systems Loral (SSL) announced that the BulgariaSat-1 satellite, designed and built for Bulgaria Sat, an affiliate of Bulsatcom, is successfully performing post-launch manoeuvres according to plan.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, June 26th, 2017 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.