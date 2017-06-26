Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Update: First Bulgarian comsat launched by Falcon 9

Submit on Monday, June 26th, 2017 22:58

Space Systems Loral (SSL) announced that the BulgariaSat-1 satellite, designed and built for Bulgaria Sat, an affiliate of Bulsatcom, is successfully performing post-launch manoeuvres according to plan.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Monday, June 26th, 2017 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»