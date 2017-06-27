Submit on Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 22:57

D-Sat, the first nanosatellite with the ability to remove itself from orbit in a direct and controlled way through a dedicated device at the end of its mission, was successfully launched on 23 June 2017, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in India atop a PSLV rocket.

Related Post:EUMETSAT 70th Council puts MTG on trackMTG reaches funding level of 86 percent but Portugal blocksEU clears Thales’ plans to buy Alcatel’s satellite business75 percent of MTG budget securedEUMETSAT Council approves EPS Second generation programmeChinese government releases white paper on spaceLightSquared, GPS Industry Council set up working groupPutin signs decree to establish new space corporationSovrn