Submit on Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 22:58

Northrop Grumman Corporation said reached another major milestone for NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope with the delivery of the mid-boom assemblies. The graphite-epoxy assemblies were designed, built, and tested by Astro Aerospace, a Northrop Grumman business.

