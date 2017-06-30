Intelsat 35e slated for launch on 2 July
Intelsat S.A. said it is preparing for the launch of Intelsat 35e, the fourth in their next-generation of high throughput satellites. The high performance satellite will be launched by SpaceX on the Falcon 9 launch vehicle on 2 July 2017 at 2336 UTC in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
