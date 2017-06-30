ULA to launch U.S.. Air Force STP-3 Mission
The United States Air Force announced that United Launch Alliance (ULA) was awarded a contract to launch the Space Test Program-3 (STP-3) mission. This contract resulted from a competitive award under the Air Force’s Phase 1A procurement strategy.
