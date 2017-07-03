Submit on Monday, July 3rd, 2017 22:59

China’s Xinhua news agency said that the launch of the country’s latest heavy-lift carrier rocket, the Chang Zheng-5 Y2, was unsuccessful. The report stated that “Abnormity was detected during the flight of the rocket, which blasted off at [1123 UTC on 2 July] from Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern province of Hainan. Further investigation will be carried out.”

